U.S. Embassy In Kyiv Resumes Work. For Security Reasons, Only Some Diplomats Will Return

The U.S. Department of State has announced the resumption of the work of the American Embassy in Kyiv, whose employees left the capital Ukraine shortly at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

This is stated on the website of the U.S. Department of State.

The U.S. Department of State noted that additional measures were taken to improve the safety of American diplomats who are returning to Kyiv.

Daniel Langenkamp, a spokesperson for the U.S. diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital, told Reuters in a comment that a small number of diplomats would return initially to staff the mission.

“Consular operations will not resume immediately and a no travel advisory from the State Department remains in place across Ukraine,” Langenkamp said.

Recall, on April 14, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that American diplomats were temporarily moving from Kyiv to Lviv amid the threat of a Russian invasion.

We also wrote that shortly before the invasion, the U.S. Department of Defense began evacuating National Guard troops who were training the Ukrainian military.