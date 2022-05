Kuleba Names Four Points, Implementation Of Which Will Be Considered Victory For Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has listed several points, the implementation of which can be considered a victory for Ukraine over military aggression from Russia.

The Minister said this in an interview with the Dutch edition of NRC Handelsblad.

Kuleba's interlocutor said that winning this war could mean radically different things. He also asked the Minister what victory meant for him.

"Liberation of occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas... Reparations from Russia for the restoration of Ukraine... Justice for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian military... The consolidation of Ukraine in European integration," Kuleba said.

According to the Minister, the implementation of these four points are an integral part of the victory in the war for him.

Kuleba also admitted that sooner or later Ukraine and Russia will have to sit down at the negotiating table, since each war ends in diplomacy.

"My task is to make Ukraine as strong as possible at this moment," he said.

We will remind, earlier today, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said that any concessions to Russia so that they allegedly save face in this war will mean a postponed war, which Ukrainians will have to face again in the coming years.

We also reported that French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cede part of the territories to Russia so that the Russian leadership could save face.

And according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov, the only outcome of the current war should be the surrender of Russia.