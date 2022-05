Ukrainian Military Repels 16 Enemy Attacks And Shoots Down Enemy Fighter-Bomber In Donbas On Wednesday

Today, May 18, in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 16 enemy attacks. Fighting continues at two more locations. The press service of the Joint Forces Group has said this in a statement.

So, it is reported that along the entire defense line, the Russian invaders use combat aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, barrel artillery of large calibers, tanks, mortars of various systems, and also launch rocket and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure, peaceful residential areas.

It is noted that the invaders fired at 46 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed and damaged 68 civilian objects, including: 43 residential buildings, 2 schools, a construction lyceum, a kindergarten, a sewing factory, a railway station, a cultural center, a boiler room, an electric substation, etc. As a result of these attacks, at least 15 civilians were killed (including two families with minor children), 7 were wounded.

During the day, the servicemen of the Joint Forces group destroyed:

8 tanks;

17 units of combat armored equipment;

4 special armored vehicles;

6 vehicles.

Also, air defense units shot down an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, 10 civilians were killed as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region.

In Avdiivka, Donetsk region, the invaders fired at a school with prohibited phosphorus ammunition, after which it completely burned down.

Over the past day, May 17, the Russian invaders launched 15 artillery attacks on Luhansk region. Once again, the Azot plant was attacked. Four people were killed, doctors in Dnipro are fighting for the life of a wounded child.

Prior to that, the Russians fired at an evacuation bus with residents of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.