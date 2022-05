In Donetsk region on Wednesday, May 18, as a result of shelling of Russian occupiers, ten civilians were killed. Seven other people were wounded.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"On May 18, Russians killed 10 civilians in Donetsk region: 7 in Lyman and 3 in Bakhmut. Among the killed are 2 children: 1 in Lyman and 1 Bakhmut. Seven more people were wounded today," Kyrylenko wrote.

He also noted that at present it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, the invaders fired at a school with prohibited phosphorus ammunition, after which it completely burned down.

Over the past day, May 17, the Russian invaders launched 15 artillery attacks on Luhansk region. Once again, the Azot plant was attacked. Four people were killed, doctors in Dnipro are fighting for the life of a wounded child.

Prior to that, the Russians fired at an evacuation bus with residents of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.