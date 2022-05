Germany intends to soon supply the Czech Republic with a batch of 15 Leopard 2 tanks as part of the "circular exchange" program in order to replenish the losses of those countries that transfer Soviet-made equipment to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Spanish edition of Elmundo with reference to the statement of the German Ministry of Defense.

Representatives of the German defense department said that Germany will pay for the deal and train Czech tankers in handling new tanks.

"This exchange is another good example of how we help Ukraine in its courageous struggle against Russian aggression," it was said.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, quoted by the publication, said that the Czech Republic provides Ukraine with heavy weapons, and Germany fills the resulting "holes" with Leopard 2 tanks.

It is noted that the Czech Republic has at least 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks, with which the Ukrainian military is well acquainted. In addition, there are still a number of tanks of older modifications in storage warehouses.

Recall, on April 20, Bloomberg, citing its own sources in the German government, reported that Germany is ready to supply tanks and other heavy equipment to those countries that will provide Ukraine with Soviet-made equipment.

And on April 21, the German agency Tagesspiegel reported that Slovenia would transfer T-72 tanks to Ukraine, in return for which it would receive Leopard 2 tanks and Puma combat vehicles from Germany.

We also wrote that at the end of April, the British authorities announced their intention to transfer Challenger 2 tanks to Poland, in exchange for Soviet T-72, which the Polish military should transfer to their colleagues from Ukraine.