Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the Russian Federation should withdraw its troops from occupied Transnistria because they violate the Republic's neutrality. She said this at a meeting of the European Parliament on Wednesday, May 18.

Sandu stated that Moldova condemns Russian aggression towards Ukraine and does not recognize changes in territorial integrity. She also said that Russia should withdraw its military contingent from the territory of Moldova.

"Today there is no inevitable threat of Moldova's involvement in a military conflict, we are a neutral country, but for this we call for the withdrawal of the Russian military from the territory of Transnistria, because their presence fundamentally undermines our independence, our neutrality," Sandu emphasized.

She also said that Moldova respects the opinion of its citizens, but has a plan for the peaceful reintegration of Transnistria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the territory of the unrecognized Transnistria, Russian curators were spreading rumors about the involvement of the "republic" in the war against Ukraine.

On April 25, several explosions thundered in the city of Tiraspol of the unrecognized PMR near the building of the “Ministry of State Security.”

Later, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the explosions in the capital of the unrecognized republic are a planned provocation of the Russian special services in order to inflame anti-Ukrainian sentiments and possibly attract the PMR population to the war against Ukraine.