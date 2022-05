The countries of the European Union cannot agree on the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for an embargo on Russian oil.

The corresponding statement was made by the European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni.

"We cannot yet complete the discussion of this issue," he admitted during a briefing.

According to him, despite numerous discussions on the conduct of a new package of sanctions, some members of the European Union did not agree to approve these restrictions.

Recall that at the end of April it became known that the countries of the European Union intend to develop the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine.

Among other things, this package of sanctions should provide for the introduction of an embargo on Russian oil, yet not all EU members are ready for this.

We wrote that on May 8, EU members could not agree on the introduction of sanctions against Russia because of Hungary, which vetoed.

Earlier, we reported that the EU is considering the possibility of providing Hungary with compensation if the country's authorities support the sixth package of sanctions.

The day before, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that his country is ready to change its position on new sanctions against Russia, but in return it should receive EUR 18 billion in compensation.