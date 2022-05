President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has created a working group on the development and implementation of international legal mechanisms for compensation for damage caused to Ukraine as a result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in Decree of the Head of State No. 346, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with Paragraph 28 of Part 1 of Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I order to create a working group on the development and implementation of international legal mechanisms for compensation for damage caused to Ukraine as a result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation," it says.

The working group included 20 Ukrainian and international experts.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, has been appointed head of the group.

The working group included: Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Batkіvshchyna All-Ukrainian Association faction Serhii Vlasenko, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova, member of the advisory council of the School of Law of the Ukrainian Catholic University, founder of the Asters Law Firm bar association Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, Candidate of Law, Associate Professor of the Department of International Law of the Institute of International Relations of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Anton Korynevych, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy Andrii Kostin, Advisor to the Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra, Deputy Heads of the President's Office Andrii Sybiha, Andrii Smyrnov and Rostyslav Shurma, Head of the Head’s Office of the President's Office Halyna Shevchenko, Advisor to the President Andrew Roman Mac, International Claims and Reparations Project Director at Columbia University School of Law Patrick Pearsall, Academic Advisor, Yale University Professor of International Law Harold Hongju Koh, Senior Fellow of the International Claims and Reparations Project at Columbia University School of Law, Independent Arbitrator Jeremy Sharpe, Professor of Public International Law at Oxford University, Co-Director of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law and Armed Conflict Dapo Akande, Essex Court Chambers Barrister (UK bar category) Alison Macdonald QC, Doughty Street Chambers Barrister, Senior Fellow, Columbia University Institute for Human Rights Amal Clooney, Senior Fellow of International Claims and Reparations Project at Columbia University School of Law, University of Richmond Professor of Law Chiara Giorgetti, Academic Adviser, Secretary General of The Hague Academy of International Law, Professor of Law at the Paris Nanterre University Jean-Marc Thouvenin.

The working group was instructed to develop and make proposals on the means and legal instruments for compensation for damage caused to Ukraine as a result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation, including reparation, confiscation, indemnity, as well as steps for their implementation, taking into account international legal mechanisms, international experience and judicial practice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet to create a commission to audit losses from Russian aggression.