From April 9 to May 15, 76,500 cars were transferred to Ukraine under preferential terms.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos faction, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The customs gave data on the preferential import of cars: 76,500 cars were imported under preferential terms from the beginning (April 9) as of May 15. The total amount of benefits for customs payments amounted to UAH 8.5 billion," he wrote.

It is noted that the average time (for the period from April 25 –May 13) of registration is 45 minutes per car.

The biggest amount of cars per day were delivered on May 10 - 4,817.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, the law on the abolition of import duties on goods and cars came into force.

Ukraine has established a limited list of customs clearance points for cars from Europe that are imported for own needs, from April 25.