The pre-war capitalization of the affected and destroyed assets of System Capital Management (SCM) was USD 20 billion.

SCM owner, businessman Rinat Akhmetov said this in an interview with Rai TV channel (Italy), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After the large-scale offensive of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022, such plants as the Azovstal, Illich integrated iron & steel works, Avdiivka coke plant, Luhansk CHPP, and dozens of other industrial infrastructure and green energy facilities were partially or completely destroyed or mothballed. The pre-war capitalization of these assets exceeded USD 20 billion," Akhmetov said.

He noted that the company is preparing lawsuits against the Russian Federation for compensation for losses.

"Pre-war capitalization of our two plants - Azovstal and the Mariupol Illich integrated iron & steel works is at least USD 10 billion. In addition, they had USD 1 billion in working capital (raw materials and finished products). We will definitely present claims to the Russian Federation demanding compensation for all losses caused by Russian military aggression," Akhmetov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Akhmetov is confident in Ukraine receiving full reparations from Russia after the end of the war.

System Capital Management was founded in 2000 and operates in mining and smelting, energy, banking, telecommunications, mass media, transport, agriculture, insurance and other areas.

100% of SCM shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.