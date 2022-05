Ukraine wants to attract a tranche of about USD 500 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to finance the public service. The National Agency for Civil Service Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Ukraine is negotiating with the IBRD to finance the project "Public Expenditures Support to Ensure Sustainable Public Administration in Ukraine." According to the head of the National Agency for Civil Service Affairs, Nataliya Aliushyna, the volume of international investments will amount to USD 492 million (with payment in euros).

Aliushina stressed that the goal of the project is to ensure the functionality of the state apparatus and its ability to provide citizens with a full range of vital services.

"In the context of the war, it is important for Ukraine to maintain human resources, as well as the effectiveness and sustainability of public administration. At present, the country is critically short of budget funding. In the context of cutting expenditures, we are attracting international funds," she said.

By presidential decree 80 of May 12, Volodymyr Zelenskyy created a delegation to participate in negotiations with the IBRD on concluding a financing agreement (project “Public Expenditure Support to Ensure Sustainable Public Administration in Ukraine”) between Ukraine and the International Development Association, headed by Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the National Agency for Civil Service reported that almost 6,000 civil servants quit due to the war.

As of May 1, the actual number of working civil servants is 168,176 people, about 75% of them are women.

In early April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had reduced spending on salaries of officials by 10% and would continue to do so if necessary.