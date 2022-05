Russia Reports On Use Of New Generation Laser Weapons In Ukraine

Russia has announced the use by Russian troops of new generation laser weapons against unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yuri Borisov, Reuters reports.

The supply of modern Western weapons forces Russia to deploy some of its secret weapons.

Little is known about the new Russian laser systems. In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned one of them, called Peresvet.

According to Borisov, Peresvet laser installations are already widely used and are capable of blinding satellites at an altitude of up to 1,500 kilometers above the Earth's surface.

He also added that Russia also has more powerful laser systems at its disposal than Peresvet, which are capable of burning drones and other equipment.

Borisov was asked if samples of these weapons are being used in Ukraine.

"Yes. The first prototypes are already in use there... The weapon is called Zadira," he said.

Recall, on March 19, U.S. Department of Defense officials told CNN that Russian troops first used the latest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles against Ukraine.

We also reported that due to large-scale sanctions in Russia, more than 20 military enterprises were stopped, as they lack parts and components for the production of their products.