European Commission To Submit Plan To Abandon Russian Energy Before 2027 For EUR 210 Billion - Yermak

The European Commission is preparing to submit a plan to abandon Russian energy before 2027 for EUR 210 billion.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Commission is preparing to submit a plan for EUR 210 billion to abandon Russian energy before 2027. The Western world is strategically moving to eliminate the Russian "energy needle," he wrote.

On May 8, the countries of the European Union could not agree on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes the introduction of an oil embargo.

Hungary vetoed the imposition of sanctions, as the country's government was not satisfied with the proposed delay.

On May 11, Politico reported, citing its own sources, that the EU is considering the possibility of allocating compensation to Hungary so that it agrees to support the sanctions.

Hungary later agreed to support an oil embargo against Russia in exchange for EUR 18 billion in compensation from the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the leaders of the G7 countries pledged to introduce an oil embargo against the Russian Federation, continue military assistance and help in the restoration of Ukraine.