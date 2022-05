Putin Separated From His Interlocutors Not Only By Long Table, But Also By Glass - GRU Ex-Operative Kovaliov

At meetings, President Vladimir Putin is separated from his interlocutors not only by a long table, but also by glass.

The former operative of the Russian Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (GRU) Aleksandr Kovaliov announced this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

He is convinced that no one influences the President of the Russian Federation, he is "on his own."

According to Kovaliov, Putin made such a "wall" (security measures) around him that it is very difficult to break through.

"Apparently, yes. And the glass that we do not see between him and the interlocutors," he answered the question whether the "six-meter tables" between Putin and his interlocutors are one of the security measures, a way to protect him from others.

To break this "wall," according to Kovaliov, it is necessary to military defeat Russia.

"You can't wait for Putin to leave or die. You can wait years. And how many civilians will die during this time? How many thousands?" summed up the ex-operative of the GRU of Russia.

