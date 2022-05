Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the European Commission approved the Plan for the Restoration of Ukraine.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Commission has approved the Plan for the Restoration of Ukraine! It is already proposed to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 billion of macro-financial assistance... However, the main thing in this regard is not money. The main thing is the official message that the EU will become a key player in the future restoration of Ukraine. Together we will not just restore what the Russians destroyed, but build a new Ukraine. Under the new European rules," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal notes that the EU will rely on a plan developed by the National Council for the Post-War Restoration of Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukraine will be the "owner" of the process, but European partners will be involved for maximum transparency and efficiency.

The overall plan will be based on 4 "pillars":

- restoration of the entire infrastructure under the latest standards and European policy;

- modernization of the Ukrainian state and institutions;

- maximum integration of Ukraine with the EU in all spheres and directions;

- economic transformation, including new opportunities for Ukrainian business.

"We are grateful to the European Commission for the adoption of this document, which demonstrates an extraordinary level of solidarity with our country. We are confident in victory and are also confident that we will build our beautiful Ukraine, which will be a strong and equal member of the European Union!" the Prime Minister emphasized.

