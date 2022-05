SBI Checking Possible Involvement Of Chornobyl NPP Deputy General Director Viter In NPP Seizure By Invaders

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is examining the possible involvement of the deputy director general of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Valentyn Viter, in the seizure of the power plant by the Russian military.

A law enforcement source reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

At the moment, he has been detained and arrested.

The interlocutor did not specify other details.

At the same time, according to the press service of the SBI, in March, employees of the department, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), detained the deputy general director of the Chornobyl NPP, who voluntarily left the duty station under martial law and was hiding in Zakarpattia region.

He has already been served with the notice of suspicion of desertion (Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code) and a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of detention.

The deputy general director escaped from the Chornobyl NPP and did not provide physical protection for the facility, which was directly part of its functional duties.

Employees of the SBI are also checking the possible involvement of the official in subversive activities against Ukraine.

In particular, law enforcement officers must establish whether he contributed to the military of the Russian Federation in the seizure of the Chornobyl NPP at the end of February.

Employees of the SBI, in cooperation with employees of the SSU, have conducted searches in the administrative premises of the Chornobyl NPP.

A number of searches were carried out at the place of residence of the defendant.

During the investigative actions, documents and digital media were seized.

Investigators interviewed witnesses.

It is planned to conduct a forensic psychological examination and interrogations of Chornobyl NPP officials.

Based on the results of the investigative actions carried out, the issue of informing the official about suspicion of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code) will be decided.

Procedural leadership is carried out by the Zakarpattia specialized prosecutor's office in the military and defense sphere.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders left the Chornobyl NPP at the end of March.

On February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl NPP and the Chornobyl exclusion zone were taken under the control of Russian armed groups.