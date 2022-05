Ukraine's GDP Will Fall By 30% With Protracted War, By 22-25% With Truce - Dragon Capital CEO Fiala

Dragon Capital CEO Tomas Fiala predicts that Ukraine's GDP in 2022 will fall by 30% if the war lasts until the end of the year, and with a truce, the fall will be 22-25%.

He announced this at the Global Outlook: Economic Frontline conference, organized by the European Business Association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It will be a big blow to the economy. Losses will be 30% of GDP if there is no truce and the war lasts all year. If there is a truce, then we predict a decline in the economy by 22-25%," Fiala said.

Inflation, he said, is expected at 20% in 2022, and the devaluation of the hryvnia will not be very critical.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the National Bank, the economy will gradually recover, but real GDP may decrease by at least a third in 2022.

The World Bank predicts a fall in Ukraine's GDP by 45.1% and an 11-fold increase in poverty in 2022.