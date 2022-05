Number Of Victims Of Missile Strike On Desna In Chernihiv Region Up To 11

The number of victims of a missile strike by Russian troops on Desna in Chernihiv region increased to 11. Also, there are already 14 wounded. It is reported by Suspіlne.

"The number of killed and injured people as a result of the airstrike, which was launched by Russian aircraft on the morning of May 17 in the village of Desna in Chernihiv region, has increased. So, 11 people were killed, 14 were injured (previously it was reported about 8 killed and 12 wounded)," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, a missile strike was launched on the village of Desna in Chernihiv region.

On Wednesday, May 18, in Mykolaiv, due to enemy shelling, a fire broke out in a private house, at least one person was injured.

On May 17, the Russian invaders hit twice with cruise missiles the bridge over the Dniester Estuary in Zatoka in Odesa region.

Meanwhile, UK intelligence predicts that Russia will increase the number of artillery strikes in order to resume the offensive in the Donbas.