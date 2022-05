European Commission To Provide Ukraine With New Macro-Financial Assistance For EUR 9 Billion In 2022

The European Commission intends to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial assistance for EUR 9 billion in 2022

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We will continue to be by Ukraine's side - throughout this war and when they start rebuilding. We are proposing new macro-financial assistance for Ukraine of up to €9 billion in 2022,” she wrote.

Von der Leyen also noted that the reconstruction of Ukraine should combine investment with reforms.

The European Commission offers a platform for the reconstruction of Ukraine by Member States of the European Union, international donors and financial institutions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 18, Ukraine received EUR 300 million in financial assistance from the European Union, which is the second part of the first tranche under the new EU macro-financial assistance program totaling EUR 1.2 billion.

Taking into account the EUR 300 million received by Ukraine on March 11, 2022, in total, the first tranche under the new EU macro-financial assistance program amounted to EUR 600 million.

These funds will be used to maintain the financial stability of Ukraine.

On March 3, the Ukrainian side and the EU signed a memorandum of understanding and a loan agreement on Ukraine's receipt of preferential borrowed funds from EU macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.