Russian Special Services Preparing Murders Of Russians In Europe To Blame Them On Ukrainians

The Russian special services are preparing the murders of Russians in Europe in order to blame them on the Ukrainians.

Oleksandr Kovalyov, a former Russian GRU operative, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Everywhere in the world, in Europe, in America, there are many Russian agents, many so-called "sleeper groups". In the near future, there will be big provocations of the Russian special services in Europe to discredit Ukrainians," he said.

According to him, the Russian special services are preparing the murders of Russian citizens to discredit Ukraine.

"They will kill Russians and blame everything on the Ukrainian special services," Kovalyov said.

He added that some part of the Russian agents had already been neutralized.

Kovalyov stressed that the Russian special services would continue to use poisonous substances for murders.

"They used them and will continue to use them. New developments of new poisons are underway, I won't tell you the details, I'm far from this process. But it will always be, I do not exclude the mass use of such substances. They are not afraid of anything," the former GRU operative emphasized.

