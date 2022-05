Staff members of a nature reserve collect eggs of Chinese alligators at the Anhui Chinese Alligator National Nature Reserve in Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Duan.

The Chinese alligator, also known as the Yangtze alligator, has lived on earth for over 200 mln years. It is a first-class protected animal endemic to China, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

A field survey on Chinese alligators is underway in east China's Anhui Province to better understand the distribution, habitats and populations of this endangered species in the wild. The survey is conducted by Anhui Chinese Alligator National Nature Reserve and Anhui Normal University.

Members of a survey team conduct a field survey at the Anhui Chinese Alligator National Nature Reserve in Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua.

It's difficult to observe Chinese alligators in the wild during the daytime directly. The survey team members counted the number of them by flashing a light into the water at night, as the eyes of the alligators would glow under the light.

Members of a survey team conduct a field study at night at the Anhui Chinese Alligator National Nature Reserve in Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua.

A Chinese alligator observed during a field survey at the Anhui Chinese Alligator National Nature Reserve in Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua.

Lasting from early May to early October, this survey will provide scientific support for the ecological restoration of the habitat and release of artificially bred Chinese alligators in the future.

A view of the Anhui Chinese Alligator National Nature Reserve in Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Duan.