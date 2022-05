President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes the Verkhovna Rada approve the extension of martial law.

The corresponding bill 7389 was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the moment, the text of the bill is not available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the law, the President issues a decree on the introduction (extension) of martial law, and the Verkhovna Rada approves it in order for it to come into force.

Last time, on April 21, the Verkhovna Rada approved the extension of martial law from April 25 (from 05:30 a.m.) for 30 days.

Consequently, the previously extended martial law ends on May 25.

The time for which martial law is introduced will be determined in the presidential decree.

