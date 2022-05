Toys are displayed at a toy company in Chenghai District of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Deng Hua.

China, the world's biggest toy exporter, saw its toy exports grow 37.8% year on year in 2021, hitting a five-year high, industry statistics released showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China exported $46.12 bln worth of toys in 2021, according to a white paper released by the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association.

The United States remained the top destination of China's toy exports, with exports to the country surging 57.3% year on year to $13.48 bln, according to the association.

Toy exports to the other top-ranking destinations including the United Kingdom, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Germany, the Netherlands, Mexico, Australia and Malaysia totaled $13.59 bln.

Toy sales in the domestic market rose 9.6% year on year to ¥85.46 bln (about $12.65 bl) in 2021, the statistics showed.