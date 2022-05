General Mobilization In Ukraine Will Be Extended. Zelenskyy Submits Bill To Rada

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invites the Verkhovna Rada to approve his decree on extending the general mobilization.

This is stated in the bill 7390 dated May 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The text of the document itself is not currently available on the website of the Parliament.

The initial mobilization was introduced on February 24.

According to the decree, it is carried out within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the document.

Therefore, it ends on May 25.

The head of state proposes to extend it with a new bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Defense focuses on the need to provide 1 million people who will fight against the Russian occupiers.

8 MPs propose to the parliament to exempt university teachers from mobilization, regardless of whether they have a scientific degree.

The head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces Roman Horbach said that the mobilization in Ukraine continues according to plan, it will probably be extended after May 24.

70% of respondents polled by the Rating sociological group have a positive attitude towards the idea of ​​mobilizing men of draft age to restore the country instead of serving in the army.