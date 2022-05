Occupiers Continue To Advance In 5 Directions In Donbas And Used 15 Helicopters – AFU

The Russian occupiers continue the offensive in 5 directions in Donbas and used up to 15 helicopters for air support.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the enemy continues to attack in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Kurakhove directions.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched an offensive in order to establish full control over the settlement of Drobysheve and blockade Lyman from the north.

In the Bakhmut and Sievierodonetsk directions, the aggressor concentrated up to fifteen helicopters in Luhansk region to provide air support for the offensive.

In Mariupol, the enemy's main focus is on blocking AFU units near the Azovstal plant.

The enemy continues inflicting artillery and air strikes.

As Ukrainian News reported, on May 17, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 12 attacks by Russian occupiers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Fighting continues at four more locations.

The troops of the Russian Federation began an offensive on the settlement of Dovhenke in Kharkiv region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces defeated Russian troops in the Avdiyivka direction, and fighting is still going on in three other directions.