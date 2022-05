In odesa and region, occupiers trying to strengthen air reconnaissance. Threat of missile strikes keeps being

In Odesa and the region, the night passed under air alarm signals, but without shelling. However, the probability of another missile strike by the Russian occupiers in the region remains very high.

That follows from a statement by spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk posted on Telegram.

Thus, Bratchuk urged the residents of the region not to forget about very high probability of rocket attacks by the enemy.

He also warned the residents of Odesa that the enemy would try to conduct air reconnaissance "more intensively than before."

Bratchuk reminded that counter-sabotage work continues in the region.

Bratchuk also noted that the units of Russian information and psychological special operations are becoming more active.

As Ukrainian News reported, the occupiers fired at Odesa region on the morning of May 16. Two adults were injured and a small child was seriously wounded.

One of the city's main landmarks, the Vorontsov Palace, was damaged by Russian missile fire on Odesa.