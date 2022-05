On Wednesday morning, May 18, the Russian Federation launched another attack on Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. As a result of the missile strike, an infrastructure facility was destroyed and private houses were damaged. A local woman was injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, there was a disturbing night and a restless morning in the region. During the attack of Russian troops on the Dnieper, our air defense shot down one missile.

The wreckage fell on a private yard, where a woman was injured. In general, two houses were damaged as a result of the occupiers' actions in the region.

As Ukrainian News reported, on Tuesday night, occupiers fired a missile at an infrastructure facility of the regional branch of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company Lviv Railway in Yavoriv district of Lviv region. And the air defense forces shot down three missiles in Lviv region.

Also overnight into Tuesday, May 17, the Ukrainian military shot down a cruise missile over Mykolayiv region which was directed to the west of the country.

Meanwhile, on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, a missile attack was carried out on the village of Desna in Chernihiv region. There are dead and wounded.