On Tuesday, May 17, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 12 enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions. Fighting continues at 4 more locations.

This is stated in the message of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that along the entire line of defense, the enemy uses combat aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, barrel artillery of large calibers, tanks, mortars of various systems, launches rocket and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure, peaceful residential areas.

It is noted that the invaders fired at 45 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed and damaged 36 residential buildings, 6 industrial and farm enterprises, a supermarket, a sports school, a hostel, and a pharmacy. As a result of the shelling, 8 civilians were killed, 4 were wounded (among them was an 8-year-old child).

Over the past day, the servicemen of the Joint Forces group destroyed:

3 tanks;

3 artillery systems (of which one MLRS);

6 units of combat armored equipment;

7 vehicles (including one ammunition truck).

In addition, air defense units shot down 9 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type and one operational tactical unmanned aircraft complex of the ZALA type.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians in Donetsk region are trying to advance in all directions at once.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a missile strike on Bakhmut, Donetsk region, a residential apartment building was destroyed, from under the rubble of which a killed person and a seriously wounded 9-year-old child were removed.