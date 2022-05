Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have completely destroyed 17 battalion tactical groups of the Russian army.

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced this.

"More than 80 days have passed since the start of full-scale Russian aggression... According to our estimates, 17 Russian battalion tactical groups were completely destroyed in 80 days," the Minister wrote.

According to him, despite the heavy losses, Russian troops still surpass the Armed Forces of Ukraine in heavy weapons. It concerns primarily aviation, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Reznikov also said that the total group of Russian troops that are used against Ukraine is 167,000 people.

We will remind, earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of the invasion, Russian troops have lost more than 27,000 personnel, as well as more than 5,000 units of military equipment.

We also reported that according to U.S. intelligence, since the beginning of the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated from 8 to 10 Russian generals.