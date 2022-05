Russians In Donetsk Region Trying To Advance In All Directions At Once - General Staff

The Russian occupation forces in Donetsk region are attempting to advance along the entire contact line.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In the Donetsk direction, russian enemy group is trying to conduct offensive operations along the entire line of contact, shelling settlements with artillery,” it was reported.

In the areas of Bakhmut, Klynove, Soledar and Vovchoiarivka, the enemy fired missiles from Su-35 aircraft. The enemy also conducted air reconnaissance using Orlan-10 UAVs.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a missile strike on Bakhmut, Donetsk region, a residential apartment building was destroyed, from under the rubble of which a killed person and a seriously wounded 9-year-old child were taken out.

We also reported that today Russian troops again tried to force the Siverskyi Donets River, but the Ukrainian military fired at the crossing, destroying a pontoon and a Russian tank.

And in Luhansk region, the Russians tried to storm the Hirske community, but the Ukrainian military repelled the attack of the invaders.