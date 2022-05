Former representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG; Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, journalist Serhii Harmash has criticized the Ukrainian authorities and the media. According to him, they are trying to file as a victory the forced surrender of Azov. Harmash wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"On Mariupol. I unequivocally positively assess the fact of the evacuation of our wounded from Azovstal. I understand and support if other defenders of Mariupol leave Azovstal after the wounded. They did everything they could. They have already earned both respect and even mythologization of their feat. But!.. I am sincerely outraged by the way this controversial event is presented by our authorities and the media. They are trying to file a forced surrender as a victory. But this is not a victory. This is a forced step to save people's lives, which does not guarantee them either security or freedom," Harmash wrote.

He recalled that the Ukrainian fighters were taken to the territory controlled by the invaders, and added that the 97th colony in Makiivka was already being prepared for the prisoners.

"Yesterday I was already informed from Donetsk that the 97th colony (Makiivka) was being specially prepared for the "Nazis from Mariupol," for which the prisoners previously detained there (including our prisoners of 2014-2021) were transferred to the close cells of the Donetsk pre-trial detention center. Of course, torture and captivity are better than death, but this does not need to be presented as the result of a difficult special operation, especially with the participation of the Red Cross and the UN," the journalist wrote.

Harmash noted that the commander of the Azov Regiment Denys Prokopenko in his video yesterday clearly said that this was his decision, approved by the highest military leadership.

"Where is the special operation of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Border Guard Service," which was announced by Deputy Defense Minister H. Maliar, and even carried out, according to President Zelenskyy, thanks to the actions... "of the negotiating team, International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN?" Maybe Prokopenko made the decision on the withdrawal, but all these listed organizations ensured its implementation in negotiations with Russia?" Harmash wrote.

The journalist added that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in its statement yesterday indicated that "as a result of negotiations with representatives of Ukrainian servicemen blocked on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, an agreement was reached on the evacuation of the wounded." According to him, this is very important, because a clear indication of who Moscow agreed with indicates the degree of probability that these agreements will be implemented: one thing is the Russian Federation's obligations to the UN, another one is to the "blocked servicemen."

"A total of 264 people were withdrawn from Azovstal on May 16. Maliar said that "for their further return home, an exchange procedure will be carried out." Unfortunately, the Russian Ministry of Defense does not say anything about the exchange anywhere. It is not clear whether this exchange will be complete, whether, in addition to border guards, National Guards and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the "Nazis" from Azov, whom Russian propaganda has made a symbol of "Ukrainian Nazism," will also fall under it..." the journalist added.

Harmash also said that he had the impression that "the authorities are trying to embellish what is happening, because they are embarrassed by such an outcome."

"Captivity is not called captivity, and the forced decision is presented as a result of an almost successful joint operation of everyone, up to the UN. Because of this, there is a feeling that you are cheated. Why?" Harmash wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that 53 seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal were evacuated to the hospital of occupied Novoazvosk, and another 211 were taken through the humanitarian corridor to occupied Olenivka.

Earlier, the commander of the Azov Regiment, Denys Prokopenko, said that they had completed the task, and that it was important to save the lives of the military.

Also, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the defenders of Mariupol complied with the order and restrained the Russian invaders for almost 2 months, and now they are fulfilling the order to save their lives.

They plan to exchange the Ukrainian military for captured Russian soldiers. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that the exchange will take place after the condition of the wounded improves.