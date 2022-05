Zelenskyy Discusses With Scholz Pressure On Russian Federation, Sanctions And Prospects For Peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held productive talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which the parties discussed pressure on the Russian Federation, sanctions and prospects for peace.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Held productive talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. We discussed the situation at the front, the continuation of pressure on the Russian Federation, the tightening of sanctions, the prospects for achieving peace," Zelenskyy wrote.

The President also noted that Ukraine appreciates Germany's support, including defense, and also expects further assistance from Germany on Ukraine's path to full membership in the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Scholz rejected the Russian demand to pay for natural gas in rubles.

Scholz assured Zelenskyy that Germany is ready to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's security.

The German parliament criticized Scholz for the lack of supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Scholz said that Germany cannot abandon Russian energy resources, since this will greatly harm the economy and at the same time will not help stop the war in Ukraine.

Scholz was called to the Bundestag to explain the delays in the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.