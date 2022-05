One Of Largest Missile Attacks On Lviv Region Was Carried Out At Night - Sadovyi

On the night of Tuesday, May 17, one of the largest attacks on Lviv region in terms of the number of missiles since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was carried out.

The mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Sadovyi said that during the night in the region there were two air alarms and two massive waves of rocket sorties.

"In Lviv, not a single rocket landed. The air defense forces worked well. So we don't know if our city was a target this time. In one of the villages of the Yavorivskyi district, rocket debris partially damaged a railway infrastructure facility. Window glass flew out in the surrounding houses. And this is all in the 20-kilometer zone to the border with the European Union. It really was one of the biggest attacks on Lviv region in terms of the number of missiles," Sadovyi wrote.

Sadovyi also urged residents of the region not to film missile arrivals and air defense work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, May 17, the Ukrainian military shot down a cruise missile over Mykolaiv region, which was sent to the west of the country.

Meanwhile, on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, a missile strike was launched on the village of Desna in Chernihiv region. There are killed and wounded.