Invaders Again Trying To Break Through Border In Sumy Region. Fighting Currently Underway

The Russian occupiers are again trying to make a breakthrough across the border in Sumy region. The fight is currently underway. The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi announced this on Telegram.

Thus, Zhyvytskyi said that an attempt was recorded of the enemy to break through the border in Sumy region.

"The battle continues in the north of the Shostka district, there is an attempt to break through the state border in the area of Seredyna-Buda," he said.

In addition, according to him, shelling of the region from the territory of Russia continues from the very morning.

"About 5 hits in the area of Esman. About 70 explosions in the direction of Boiaro-Lezhachi. 6 explosions were recorded in the area of the village of Sopych," he added.

There are fires caused by shelling along the border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a border guard was killed in Sumy region while Russian saboteurs were trying to break through.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the defenders of the state border fought the enemy's sabotage and intelligence unit and forced it to retreat to the territory of the Russian Federation.