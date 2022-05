In response to the threats to use nuclear weapons made by representatives of the Russian regime, Russia should be expelled from the membership of the UN Security Council. The West should make it clear to Russia that it will defend itself should the Russian Federation attempt to use nuclear weapons.

This was stated to the Guildhall by British MP, ex-Minister of Finance and Personnel in the Northern Ireland Executive Sammy Wilson.

"Thank you for your request to comment on the Russian regime’s threats to use nuclear weapons. I believe that the United Nations should, first of all, exclude Russia from the Security Council," the politician said.

"Secondly, the West must make it clear that any attempt by Russia to use nuclear weapons will result in Western countries being on the defensive," summed up Sammy Wilson.

Earlier, responding to the threats of the Russian Federation, a member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, John Attlee, said that the decision to keep the Trident intercontinental ballistic missiles deployed with the British nuclear deterrent force was wise.

On April 5, during an informal meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps of the CIS countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov again spoke about the possible use of nuclear weapons, without ruling out such a possibility.

Also earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the world should prepare for a nuclear strike by the aggressor.

On May 12, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, said that arms shipments by NATO countries to Ukraine increase the likelihood of a full-fledged nuclear war.

Earlier, the head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for countering hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Oleksandr V. Danylyuk suggested that in response to confirmation of intentions to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, Russia should be excluded from the UN Security Council, and the UN General Assembly should immediately adopt a resolution that such a step on the part of the Russian Federation would be a declaration of war on humanity.

To this initiative reacted a number of world politicians.

Former British Foreign Secretary, Member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, David Owen, said the initiative to submit Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons to the UN General Assembly deserves serious consideration.

Member of the Latvian Parliament, President of the Baltic Assembly Janis Vucans said that the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution that a Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine would be considered a declaration of war on all mankind would act as a deterrent against the Russian nuclear threat.

Member of the European Parliament, ex-Lithuanian Defense Minister Rasa Juknevicienė said that if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine or any other European country, such a nuclear strike should be considered a declaration of war on the whole world.

Former Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, Member of the European Parliament, Lieutenant General Rigo Terras also said that the UN General Assembly should adopt a resolution that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia against Ukraine will be regarded as a declaration of war on humanity.

Robin Wagner, deputy of the German Bundestag from the Greens, said that nuclear threats from the Russian Federation are unworthy of a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Member of the Romanian Parliament, member of the Save Romania Union party, Lorincz Stefan-Iulian, spoke about Russian threats and said that such threats by officials in Russia to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine are the basis for at least a temporary suspension of Russia's membership in the UN Security Council.

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament, Marko Mihkelson, said that the mere thought of using nuclear weapons is a violation of the key principles on which the United Nations is founded. According to him, there are a number of reasons why Russia's UN membership should be stopped.