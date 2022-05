On May 16, the Ukrainian military destroyed 29 invaders, an enemy warehouse of petrol, oil and lubricants, an anti-aircraft missile system and other Russian equipment near Chornobaivka (Kherson region).

The South operational command announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A warehouse of petrol, oil and lubricants near the famous Chornobaivka was destroyed by rocket artillery fire. 29 rashists were killed, the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, the T-72 tank and other armored vehicles were destroyed," the message says.

"Pro-Ukrainian sentiments in the occupied territories of Kherson and Mykolaiv remain high. The locals continue to defend their position and prove that Kherson is Ukraine, and they are Ukrainians.

Despite terror and prohibitions, victorious people destroy the enemy's plans thanks to their beliefs and the stability of their positions."

In combat positions along the collision line, the conduct of hostilities continues. The enemy does not show activity, but makes missile attacks, in particular, in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

A missile strike was launched on Ochakiv's maritime infrastructure.

And the central district of Mykolaiv was fired upon by multiple launch rocket systems using non-selective cluster munitions prohibited by international conventions.

Public transport stops were damaged, several private shops were broken, a shopping center, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were hit. Many cluster bombs did not detonate, the State Emergency Service specialists are engaged in the elimination of the consequences of the shelling.

As a result of a missile strike on Odesa region, a tourist infrastructure facility was hit by strategic aircraft, including several neighboring private buildings.

Trying to hit a bridge over the Dniester estuary, using outdated weapons, the invaders hit civilian objects. As a result, civilians in the regions suffer.

Both in Mykolaiv and in Odesa region there were victims, among whom a 6-year-old child was seriously wounded. During another missile strike in the direction of Odesa, the missile was shot down by air defense forces.

The enemy's naval group of 4 missile ships and 7 landing ships continues to maintain a blockade of shipping, threaten at least 30 cruise missiles with a missile strike, while maintaining the likelihood of landing.

Meanwhile, the units of the South operational command together with the aviation of the Air Force inflicted more than 100 defeats of enemy positions per day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated Russian troops in the Avdiivka direction, and there are battles in three more directions.

Russian troops in the Donbas concentrated their main efforts on the offensive south of Izium, Kharkiv region, as well as on establishing control over key settlements of Luhansk region.

Also, the Russian military is trying to resume the offensive on Sloviansk.