Wounded Evacuated Azovstal Fighters Will Be Exchanged For Russian POWs After Stabilizing Their Condition

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that on May 16, 52 wounded defenders were taken out of the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region); when their condition improves, they will be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war.

She wrote about this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Azovstal: the humanitarian operation continues. In the interest of preserving lives, 52 our servicemen seriously wounded were evacuated yesterday. After stabilizing their condition, we will exchange them for Russian prisoners of war," she wrote.

Vereshchuk added that at the moment work continues on further stages of the humanitarian operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Duma of Russia intends to ban the exchange of defenders of Ukraine, who held positions on Azovstal, on Russian prisoners of war.