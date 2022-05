The State Duma of Russia intends to ban the exchange of defenders of Ukraine, who held positions at the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region).

The State Duma of the Russian Federation has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This proposal was made by its member Anatoly Wasserman, adding that the military with "Nazi" tattoos should also not be exchanged.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin instructed the defense committee to prepare a protocol order banning the exchange of the Azov military regiment.

"Nazi criminals should not be subject to exchange. These are war criminals, and we must do everything to bring them to trial," Volodin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, 53 seriously wounded servicemen were evacuated, they were taken to a medical institution in Novoazovsk (Donetsk region).

Another 211 defenders through the humanitarian corridor were evacuated to Olenivka, later they are to be returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine through the exchange procedure.