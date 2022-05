Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the defenders of Mariupol changed the course of the war by breaking the enemy's operational plans to seize eastern Ukraine. He wrote about this on Twitter.

So, Podoliak noted that 83 days of the defense of Mariupol will go down in history as Thermopylae of the 21th century.

"The defenders of Azovstal thwarted the enemy's operational plans to seize eastern Ukraine, pulled back huge enemy forces and proved to the whole world the real "combat capability" of the Russians. This completely changed the course of the war," Podoliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the State Duma of the Russian Federation intends to ban the exchange of Ukrainian defenders who held positions at Azovstal. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin instructed the Defense Committee to prepare a protocol order to ban the exchange of "Azov".

Meanwhile, Vereshchuk said that 52 wounded defenders were taken from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol yesterday. When their condition improves, an exchange for Russian prisoners of war will be carried out.

Earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that 53 seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal were evacuated to the hospital in the occupied Novoazvosk, and another 211 were taken through the humanitarian corridor to the occupied Olenivka.

On Monday, the commander of the Azov regiment, Denys Prokopenko, said that they had completed the task, and that it was important to save the lives of the military.