Canada sent 140 tons of buckwheat seeds to Ukraine.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the request of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, a ship with 140 tons of buckwheat seeds was sent to Ukraine. Thanks to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation for their support," she wrote.

Also, according to Kovaliv, the Canadian government is providing USD 2 million to the U.S.-British trust fund HALO Trust for mine (Hazardous Area Life-Support Organization) for demining in Ukraine.

In addition, the first charter plane for Ukrainians seeking temporary asylum in Canada arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Canada has abolished the anti-dumping duty of 77% on imports of hot-rolled flat products in coils from Ukraine.

Canada also cancels all duties on Ukrainian goods for 12 months.