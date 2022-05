On Monday, May 16, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 11 enemy attacks and shot down 1 enemy aircraft in Donbas.

The headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) announced this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces group repelled 11 enemy attacks today. Hostilities continue at 3 more locations," the statement says.

The Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1 Tor anti-aircraft missile system, 5 tanks, 6 artillery systems (including 3 MLRS), 12 armored vehicles and 1 enemy vehicle.

Air defense units shot down 1 Su-25 enemy aircraft and 3 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 15, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 17 enemy attacks and shot down 2 enemy helicopters in Donbas.

In the meantime, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated Russian troops in the Avdiivka direction, and hostilities are underway in 3 more directions.

Russian troops in Donbas concentrated their main efforts on the offensive south of Izium in Kharkiv region, as well as on establishing control over key settlements in Luhansk region.