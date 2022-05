Russian Military Trying To Resume Attack On Sloviansk - General Staff

The Russian military is trying to resume the attack on Sloviansk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on deterring units of the Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on holding positions and preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.

"In the Sloviansk direction, it is carrying out resupplying and replenishing losses, trying to resume the offensive," the General Staff reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues shelling from mortars, cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and uses aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated Russian troops in the Avdiivka direction, and fighting is underway in 3 more directions.

Russian troops cannot hold back the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine north of Kharkiv.

Russian troops in Donbas concentrated their main efforts on the offensive south of Izium in Kharkiv region, as well as on establishing control over key settlements in Luhansk region.