President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that an operation has begun to rescue the defenders of Mariupol from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region).

He announced this in an evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the situation in Mariupol. Thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian military, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, the negotiating group, the international committee of the Red Cross and the UN, we have hope that it will be possible to save the lives of our guys. Among them there are seriously wounded, they are provided with help. I want to emphasize that Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive. This is our principle. I think every adequate person will understand these words. The operation to save the defenders of Mariupol was launched by our military, scouts. To bring guys home, the work goes on. This work requires delicacy and time," the head of state said.

At the same time, according to the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, the evacuation of 53 seriously wounded servicemen began, they were taken to a medical institution in Novoazovsk.

Another 211 defenders through the humanitarian corridor were evacuated to Olenivka, they are to be returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine through the exchange procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 10 buses with the Ukrainian military left the territory of Azovstal.