U.S. Says Ukraine Can "Bypass" MAP On Way To NATO, Like Finland And Sweden

Ukraine has a chance to become a NATO member without a stage of the Membership Action Plan - like Finland and Sweden, because it is not a mandatory part of the accession procedure, according to the United States Charge d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine Kristina A. Kvien.

She said this in an interview with European Pravda.

"As for the possibility of Finland joining without a MAP, the Membership Action Plan has never been a legal requirement for joining NATO, which means that Ukraine can also join the Alliance without a MAP. However, I would not call it a shortened procedure," said Kristina A. Kvien.

She noted that the MAP is a mechanism for a member state to achieve requirements for compatibility, and if any state already meets all the requirements, the Membership Action Plan becomes unnecessary.

"Therefore, both Ukraine and any other state should not receive the Membership Action Plan and fulfill it if you generally meet most of the requirements," she stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia threatens to pull nuclear weapons into the Baltic if Sweden and Finland join NATO.

Earlier, NATO announced the possibility of security guarantees for Sweden and Finland even before joining the Alliance. Finland later officially announced that it would apply to join NATO.

Also, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine is able to win the war against Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, in its new strategic document, NATO will designate Russia as an "immediate threat."