About 10 buses with the Ukrainian military left the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, but it is still unknown how many people are inside.

It is reported by Reuters, whose journalists managed to photograph the buses.

“Reuters saw about a dozen buses apparently carrying Ukrainian fighters leaving the plant on Monday. It was not possible to determine how many people were aboard. Some 600 fighters have been estimated to be inside the vast Soviet-era plant, including dozens of wounded,” the report said.

The fact that the evacuation from Azovstal began was reported by one of the leaders of the militants of the DPR group, Aleksandr Khodakovsky. He stated that the evacuation agreements were at the highest level. He claims that Ukrainian fighters will be exchanged for Russians.

In addition, the Russian media published a video with the moments of the arrival of ambulances to the hospital in the occupied territory. It is alleged that in total about 50 wounded Ukrainian fighters were brought to the hospital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Azov Regiment, Denys Prokopenko, said that they had completed the task, and that it was important to save the lives of the military.

On May 12, the Russian side rejected Turkey's proposals to evacuate the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, who were located at the Azovstal plant.

On May 12, the Azov Regiment published a video of the assault on Russian positions by the defenders of Mariupol.

Also on May 12, it became known that Ukraine is ready to transfer to Russia all captured Russian military in return for seriously wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are holding the defense on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.

On May 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is blocking all proposed options for the evacuation of the Ukrainian military from Azovstal.