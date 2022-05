Cabinet Increases Circulation Period Of War Bonds 2 Times To 30 Years And Allows Local Budgets To Buy Them

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the period of circulation of war bonds two times from 15 to 30 years and allowed local budgets to buy them.

This is stated in government decree No. 572, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is also possible for the period of martial law to attract temporarily free funds of local budgets in state securities even if there are overdue payables for the relevant local budget fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to gradually issue war bonds of up to UAH 400 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recommends that the National Bank buy war bonds.