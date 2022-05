Canada has abolished an anti-dumping duty of 77% on imports of hot-rolled flat rolled steel from Ukraine.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yulia Kovaliv announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Canada terminated its order on anti-dumping duties in the amount of 77% in relation to Ukrainian metallurgical products. Since August 2001, 77% duties have been imposed on flat hot-rolled carbon products from Ukraine in Canada, which effectively deprived our producers of the economic incentive to export their products to Canada. In 20 years, Ukrainian steel products can finally be exported to Canada again," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Canada cancels all duties on Ukrainian goods for 12 months.

In May, the United States suspended for 1 year the 25% duty on imports of all types of steel products from Ukraine.