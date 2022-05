Consideration Of Applications For Finland And Sweden To Join NATO Will Begin On May 18 - Media

The leadership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will begin consideration of applications from Finland and Sweden on Wednesday, May 18. Brussels correspondent of the Radio Liberty Rikard Jozwiak announced this.

Finland and Sweden are likely to hand over their applications to NATO representatives this Wednesday, he said.

"North Atlantic Council (NAC) meet the same day & will likely give green light to start accession process," Jozwiak wrote.

He also suggested that protocols on ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership might be signed early June.

The journalist suggested that this could happen on June 6, the National Day of Sweden.

Recall that a few hours ago, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced that her country's government had decided to apply for NATO membership.

And earlier today, Finnish President and Prime Minister Sauli Niinisto said that the country is applying for for NATO membership.

In early April, we reported that due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the authorities of previously neutral Sweden and Finland announced their readiness to become NATO members.