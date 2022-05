The Armed Forces of Ukraine threw away Russians from Kyiv and Kharkiv, therefore they are able to liberate the occupied territories. The United States Charge d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine Kristina A. Kvien announced this in an interview with European Pravda on Monday, May 16.

Kvien said that Crimea and Donbas are Ukrainian territories, and the United States will continue to supply weapons for Ukraine's victory over the Russian aggressor. At the same time, America does not set any conditions for the use of weapons.

"Ukraine has already thrown the Russians away from Kyiv, from Kharkiv. So the assumption that you will throw Russians away from other occupied regions is not devoid of logic... At the same time, we have always recognized that both Crimea and Donbas are Ukraine, and this fact will be of great importance when we decide on further support in the context of how far Ukraine will push the Russian army. But the decision on this remains with Ukraine," said Kvien.

She also said that the United States wishes Ukraine victory in this war and will continue to work daily to achieve this goal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops could not contain the offensive of the Ukrainian military north of Kharkiv.

On May 16, the battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed the Russians abroad in Kharkiv region.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated Russian troops in the Avdiivka direction, battles will take place in three more directions.