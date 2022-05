Ukraine lost about 23% of the railway network due to Russian aggression.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian troops are deliberately destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. The amount of documented damage alone has already reached more than USD 90 billion, and this figure is growing every day of the war. Given this, we are forced to quickly rebuild our logistics system. Now we are working to provide chains for the delivery of goods, changing the directions of trade flows due to the blockade of Ukrainian seaports and the loss of about 23% of the railway network. I am grateful to European partners for their assistance in this process, especially in the issue of humanitarian supplies," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov is quoted in the message.

He also detailed the scale of infrastructure destruction.

In particular, it is the loss of 6,300 km of the main tracks, damage to 23,573 km of roads, damage to 289 road and 41 railway bridges.

The Ministry of Infrastructure expects that European partners will further help in solving logistics problems, and will also take part in the restoration of the transport infrastructure of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it will take 3-4 years and more than UAH 900 billion to restore the road infrastructure destroyed by the invaders.